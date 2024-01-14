What roads are closed in the Shreveport area due to winter weather?

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Sunday afternoon that the urban parts of I-49 in Shreveport have been closed.

This comes after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for portions of south-central Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east Texas.

This storm is expected to bring a heavy mix of precipitation, with a total of one inch of ice.

NWS said, "plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Snow in Shreveport on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Road closures

northbound lanes of I-49 between LA 526 and I-20

northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 between the I-220 interchange

southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132

connector ramp from LA 3132 westbound to I-49 southbound

Access will remain open from LA 3132 eastbound to I-49 southbound.

According to the DOTD, emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways.

In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.

The DOTD said, "it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Road closures in Shreveport following winter storm