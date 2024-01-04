Roads closed and trains cancelled following Storm Henk

The A38 at Longford, Gloucester, is among the roads closed due to flooding

Great Western Railway (GWR) is advising people not to travel after more flood warnings and heavy rain is forecast.

Network Rail said key sites including Westbury in Wiltshire and Taunton in Somerset are at risk of flooding.

The operator said trains may not be able to operate through certain areas. The line between Swindon and Bristol Parkway has already closed.

Trains are being diverted via Bath or Temple Meads. But there are concerns about other railway lines too.

GWR spokesperson Paul Gentleman said: "Impacts are more likely due to the current very wet ground across the region.

"We're looking at the line between Swindon, Chippenham and Bath Spa.

"There's a couple of areas there which we're just keeping an eye on."

More than 30 flood warnings are in place for Gloucestershire, as well as 27 flood alerts.

'Be extremely careful'

On the roads there is more travel disruption as the aftermath of Storm Henk continues to affect the West.

Flood water has made many roads impassable. Drivers and pedestrians are being warned not to ignore the closures.

"The travelling public should be 'extremely careful," said Gloucestershire Highways spokesperson Paul Helbrow.

The A38 in Longford, Gloucester, has been closed off because the road is impassable

"A number of key routes particularly around the Tewkesbury area have been affected due to rising river levels and other water course levels.

"The current road closures have been introduced for the safety of road users so we urge everyone not to pass our closures, or attempt to drive or walk through flood water."

Police have cordoned off affected routes to prevent cars getting stuck, with the A38 at Longford, Gloucester, among the latest roads to shut due to flooding.

Fields around Tewkesbury have been completely flooded

Resident Nick Gough, who lives in Longford, fears it will get worse before it gets better:

"Two hours ago it was just a puddle, then all of a sudden it [floodwaters] just came.

"The fields have gone, they're full of concrete now so they're not soaking up the water so its got to go somewhere.

"Water will always find the lowest ground - this is called Longford for a reason."

Resident Nick Gough, who lives in Longford, Gloucestershire, said he feared things 'will only get worse'

Elsewhere, some roads in Somerset have shut due to floodwater.

They include Cuts Road in East Lyng, Cheats Road in Ruishton and New Road, in North Curry.

Meanwhile, there are 12 flood warnings and 30 flood alerts in and around Wiltshire.

And river levels in Gloucestershire are expected to rise further over the next few days, peaking in Gloucester on Friday according to the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency has warned of flooding of properties and roads around Tewkesbury

Businesses have had to close due to the high flood water between Tewkesbury and Gloucester.

Andrew Taylor, who runs the The Red Lion pub at Wainlode near Gloucester, said: "It leaves you feeling frustrated and helpless.

"With older buildings like our pub, it's inevitable that the water comes in. We are just trying to keep it at bay.

"It's the worst that the village and locals have seen it since the Tewksbury 2007 floods."

The Red Lion pub at Wainlodes is closed due to the flooding

Road closures across the West include:

A417, Maisemore

A38, Longford, Gloucester

A38, Norton, between Tewkesbury and Gloucester

B4213, Haw Bridge

Ham Road, Haw Bridge

Town Street, Haw Bridge

Wainlode Lane, Haw Bridge

Chaceley's Rock Street, Haw Bridge

Ashchurch Road, Tewkesbury

Gloucester Road, Tewksbury

Bredon Road, Tewkesbury

Walton Cardiff Lane, Tewkesbury

Howells Road, Tewkesbury

Swilgate Road, Tewkesbury

Northway Lane, Tewkesbury

Gander Lane, Tewkesbury

St Mary's Road, Tewkesbury

Sandhurst Lane, Gloucester

B4058, Near Nailsworth, Pyke Quarry

B4234 Ross Road, Lower Lydbrook by the Wye, Forest of Dean

Bristol Road, Cirencester

A417, Driffield Northbound exit, Cirencester

A419, Cirencester

B3106, Staverton, Wiltshire

B3105, Staverton, Wiltshire

Cuts Road, East Lyng, Somerset

Cheats Road, Ruishton, Somerset

New Road, North Curry, Somerset

