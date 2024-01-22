Roads closed after water main break in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials in Arlington County said the Intersection of South Eads St. and 15th St. S. was blocked due to a water main break.

Officials said the intersection would likely remain closed through the morning rush hour.

Drivers commuting through the area are asked to seek alternative routes.

This comes less than a week after another water main break affected more than 100 people in the county.

