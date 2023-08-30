Roads Flooded, Bridges Closed in St Petersburg as Florida Braces for Full Idalia Impact

The effects of Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge were beginning to be felt along the Florida coast early on August 30, as forecasters warned of potential “catastrophic” damage.

Video from the St Petersburg Police Department showed flooding there. The department said bridges were closed, and asked locals to stay off the roads.

Idalia was generating maximum sustained winds of near 125 mph by Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Credit: St Petersburg Police Department via Storyful