Roads are icy around WA state. Essential tips for safe driving in cold winter conditions

Roads in Washington state can get brutal in the winter. With low temperatures and snowstorms seen across the state all month long, roads have been slick, snowy and full of collisions.

After being blanketed with snow, the state’s temperature has fluctuated, from single digits to mid-30’s just weeks apart. This allows snow on the ground to melt and refreeze over and over again, causing iced-over roads.

What is the best way to drive on icy roads? How different is it from driving in snow?

Tips for driving on ice

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that no car is immune to the impacts of icy roads. No matter the type of car, tires or braking system, any vehicle can skid. In fact, having four-wheel or all-wheel drive doesn’t impact your ability to stop or steer on ice, according to Les Schwab.

Staying aware of your environment, and knowing what to do on icy roads can make a huge difference for your safety.

Avoid braking when on ice. You likely don’t have traction and can cause a spin out if you quickly slam on the brakes. Slowly decelerate by easing your foot off the gas pedal. If you drive a stick shift, you should shift into a lower gear.

Key tips

Have winter tires on your car and chains inside, ready to be used if necessary

Drive significantly slower, and be gentle with the brake and acceleration

Increase your following distance - Les Schwab says 10 times greater

Review your car manual for specific tips or notices

Never use cruise control when it’s icy

If you don’t have anti-lock brakes, tap the brake while going downhill

Driving on black ice

Sometimes the roads are icy but look normal. This is called black ice, which is a transparent layer of ice that’ll form in patches along streets.

Black ice can be extremely dangerous, as drivers have traction before hitting the black ice, making them feel in control. It’s important to always be prepared for the possibility of a black ice patch when the weather is poor.

You can expect black ice when you see ice forming on your wipers or side mirrors, or on street signs. Air temperature warms faster than the pavement, so you can’t go off of temperature alone.

Black ice will be more likely on shaded, less commonly-used parts of the road, but patches can form anywhere. In general, bridges, overpasses, ramps and the areas beneath them are the first to freeze and the last to thaw.

The U.S. Forest Service has tips for what to do when you hit black ice. First and foremost, remain calm. You generally want to keep the steering wheel straight and stay off the brakes, though this is not always possible. Start decelerating by taking your foot off the gas, as less speed will give you more control. If your car begins sliding, you can use gentle movements to get back on course and hopefully through the ice patch. Just take note of how your car is sliding.

If the front of the car is sliding, gently turn the wheel in the opposite direction.

If the back of the car is sliding, gently turn the wheel in the same direction.

If you end up skidding a lot, you may have to brake. If you do not have anti-lock brakes, tap the brake to try and get traction again.