Roads impacted by downed trees and utilities throughout PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT announced some roads that are currently being impacted due to downed wires and tress.

Lackawanna

Route 632 in Abington Township between Maggie Road and Reynolds Road.

Lycoming

Route 44 between Little League Road and Middle Road in Limestone Township.

Route 2014 (John Brady Drive), between Lycoming Mall Road and East Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Township.

Route 239 in Nescopeck Township between River Road and Cherry Road.

Snyder

Route 4018 (Troxelville Road) between Bucksey Road and Mountain Road in Center Township.

Route 235 between Troxelville Road in Adams Township, Snyder County and Creek Road in Hartley Township, Union County.

Susquehanna

Route 2067 in Clifford Township between the Intersection of Route 374 and Brooklyn Street and Williams Street.

Union

Route 3013 (Wirth Road) between Sierra Lane and Pleasant Grove Road in Lewis Township.

Wayne

Route 1007 in Oregon Township between Torrey Road and Butternut Flats.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

For more winter driving tips and information, visit PennDOT’s winter webpage.

