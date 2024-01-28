New roads, lanes and roundabouts: Top takeaways from traffic roundtable with county experts

Four traffic experts from Collier and Lee counties gathered Thursday to share what their departments and counties are doing to alleviate congestion on Southwest Florida’s roadways – and let us know what traffic-heavy spots they’re keeping their eyes on for future improvement.

Collier County’s Anthony Khawaja, chief engineer of traffic operations, growth management division and Lee County’s Rob Price, the deputy director of the county department of transportation, were joined by Collier Transportation Management Services Department Head Trinity Scott, and Collier Transportation Planning Manager Lorraine Lantz.

Traffic is bad…but the problem isn’t always the snowbirds

According to Price and Khawaja, snowbirds aside, local traffic like at the start of the workday and school drop-offs are major stressors on the roadways. The start of school or work puts more people on the roads earlier and can contribute to gridlock during the morning rush-hour, they said.

But, Price said, a lot of people don’t realize schools and local businesses strain traffic as much as they do.

“You will notice a significant change in the traffic conditions on the roadways in Lee County from the end of May through September,” Price said. “When school starts back, that first two weeks … we get flooded with complaints.”

After about two weeks, Price said, things tend to settle down.

The opening of major establishments or new attractions – like a new Publix – temporarily creates an artificial influx of traffic, as well, he added. But the two-week rule applies here, too, he said. After roughly two weeks, traffic tends to return to its normal patterns.

Khawaja suggested businesses look into flexing their workforces’ work hours, allowing employees to avoid the worst of the traffic at the height of rush hour, which, in turn, would cut down on the amount of traffic snarls during those times.

“Our roadways are at capacity in during rush hour,” Khawaja said. “During the rest of the day, we have plenty of capacity on our roadways.”

Expansion of existing roads isn’t easy

While the Earth’s human population grew to more than 8 billion in 2023 – 22 million of whom live in Florida alone, per the U.S Census Bureau – methods of road-building have had to evolve as available space has shrunk.

“It's not as easy as people want to think it is to just go out there and add two lanes to a four-lane roadway,” said Price. “Right-of-way becomes a significant constraint and a hurdle to building roads.”

Purchasing or condemning private property in order to widen roads or build additional access points, he said, costs as well, in both time and money.

“It's a lengthy and drawn out process, that often costs,” Price said. Furthermore, he said, building out features such as retaining walls to avoid impacting wetlands or private property also use up time and monies.

A lot of the county's traffic trouble spots intersect with U.S. 41 or I-75 – and that’s to be expected. Experts said counties have a harder time addressing traffic issues when it involves a state road like Tamiami Trails (US 41) or a U.S. highway, as they have to work with the state or federal Departments of Transportation to address the issue.

“The county doesn't always have a say over what happens” when a state road is involved, Price said.

Traffic projects take time

Price cited a roundabout being built in the Gateway neighborhood of Lee County, which is on-schedule to be completed within a 14-month installation period.

“This project is on time, on schedule,” Price said. “But if you go on a Gateway Facebook page, you see complaints all over about how long it's taking.”

Price noted that it can take three or four years of study before the county determines a new road or road feature, like a roundabout or widening of the road, is necessary. Building the projects, he added, can add on another two years to that timeline.

Lantz enumerated the steps a county might take before commissioning a change in its roads.

“We look at estimates, we look at trends, we look at traffic modeling, and we do our annual update inventory report every year to look at level of services to predict when they're going to be different when roads are going to be deficient,” Lantz said. “It's a long process.”

And sometimes, Khawaja added, the timeline is extended because the county wants to ensure an area is indeed being stressed beyond capacity before committing to a new build, in order to avoid over-spending on an area that may not need it.

“We want to make sure before we install a new signal, we want actual traffic volume, not to project traffic … that may never be real.”

What traffic solutions are counties already implementing?

Experts say Lee and Collier counties are working to increase the flow of traffic by building roundabouts and flyovers, widening roads, creating additional left-turn lanes at highly-used intersections like the west- and south-bound turn from Daniels onto I-75. Price said they are even adding arterial roads that will help ease congestion, like the planned northern extension of Three Oaks Parkway from Alico Road.

Furthermore, the counties are using technology to help in the fight against traffic jams.

“There's algorithms that we have set up (in Lee) that based on certain traffic volume changes the timing plans,” Price said. “It's called Traffic Responsive Programming, and that's something that the county uses extensively on our major arterial roadways.”

That, Price said, is already making a major difference for drivers in Southwest Florida.

According to Khawaja, Collier County has invested in an intelligent transportation system, connecting all traffic signals via a fiber optic network to the Traffic Management Center in order to monitor what the signals are doing. That way, he said, “intelligence is at the intersection.”

The intersection can adjust signal timing and respond to demand, keeping green lights from going stale and jamming up drivers in the crossing left-hand lane, hoping to turn, Khawaja said.

“The intelligent transportation system that we have, it allows our operators to take a look at the traffic signal controller so that they're often see what the signal is seeing, see what the camera sees, and make adjustments,” he said.

