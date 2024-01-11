Which roads in Louisville are plowed first when it snows? Here's what we know

With cold weather and snow around the corner, roads will be risky and in need of plowing, so how does Louisville take care of them?

Plowing in Louisville falls under Public Works with help from Metro Parks, Codes & Regulations and Fleet Services through its Louisville Metro Snow Team. The group of almost 300 crew members clears 1,362 miles of Louisville roads, which don't include neighborhood roads.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for clearing interstate highways.

The teams clear routes in order of priority, according to the Louisville Metro website:

Arterial roadways: High-capacity urban roadways, e.g. Bardstown, Brownsboro, Shelbyville roads

Collector roadways: Streets designed to gather traffic and feed it into arterial roadways, e.g. Camp Ground Road, Dorsey and Hess lanes, Stony Brook Drive

Local roads, primarily ones that connect local employers, hospitals and emergency routes

How are roads cleared after snow falls in Louisville?

The process of snow removal begins before the weather gets hazardous, according to the Louisville Metro website.

"A liquid salt mixture is sprayed on the roads before a storm begins. Brine interferes with the bonding of snow and ice to roads during the early part of the storm, making later salting or plowing more efficient," according to the website.

After temperatures go below freezing, only icy areas on the roadways are salted. When snow accumulation has reached two inches, all area roadways receive a salt treatment. If snowfall totals go above two inches, plows are deployed throughout the city to clear the roadways.

"Multiple plowing/salting passes will be done if snow continues to accumulate," according to Louisville Metro.

A real-time map detailing which roads are being plowed can be accessed through the city's website.

More: Louisville weather: How cold will it get and will there be snow?

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Which roads in Louisville are plowed first? What to know