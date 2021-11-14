Roads mostly wet, slushy after Saturday snowfall

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...