New roads pave way for massive growth of Israeli settlements

  • Israeli soldiers and settlers clash with Palestinians during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Roadworks expand a road to Israeli settlements inside the West Bank, near the city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • An Israeli Jewish settler tries to prevent a Palestinian from torching a trailer during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Israeli settlers stand next to military vehicles during a Palestinian protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Roadworks expand a road to Israeli settlements inside the West Bank, near the city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction
  • Israeli settler tries to extinguish a trailers set on fire by Palestinians during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Roadworks expand a road to Israeli settlements inside the West Bank, near the city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
1 / 10

Israel Settler Roads

Israeli soldiers and settlers clash with Palestinians during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden's administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
JOSEPH KRAUSS

JERUSALEM (AP) — In the coming years, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns.

Rights groups say the new roads will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if the incoming U.S. administration somehow convinces Israel to curb housing construction. The costly infrastructure projects signal that Israel intends to keep large swaths of the occupied territory in any peace deal and would make it even harder to establish a viable Palestinian state.

"This is not another hundred housing units there or here," said Yehuda Shaul, an Israeli activist who has spent months researching and mapping out the new projects. “This is de facto annexation on steroids.”

Construction already is underway on a huge tunnel that Shaul says will one day allow settlers from Maale Adumim, a sprawling settlement east of Jerusalem, to drive into the city and onward to Tel Aviv without passing through a military checkpoint or even hitting a traffic light.

South of Jerusalem, work is underway to expand the main highway leading to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc and settlements farther south, with tunnels and overpasses designed to bypass Palestinian villages and refugee camps.

Palestinians will be allowed to drive on many of the new roads, but the infrastructure will be of limited use to them because they need permits to enter Israel or annexed east Jerusalem.

Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and has since built a far-flung network of settlements that house nearly 700,000 Jewish settlers. The Palestinians want both territories for their future state and view the settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace — a position with wide international support.

Supporters of settlements view the West Bank and Jerusalem as the historical and biblical heart of Israel, seeing the settlements as a way of preventing any partition of the Holy Land.

But most Israelis live and work in the main cities. Except for an ideological minority, most Israelis would be uncomfortable living deep inside the West Bank, where two-lane roads pass through military checkpoints and Palestinian villages, and where clashes and rock-throwing can erupt at any time.

The new roads promise to change all that, transforming settlements into affordable suburban communities with safe, easy access to cities and public transportation. Shaul estimates the new infrastructure could facilitate plans for more than 50,000 settler housing units in the West Bank and another 6,000 in east Jerusalem.

“People don't bring roads, roads bring people,” he said.

Shaul, an army conscript during the Israeli military’s suppression of the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s, is a co-founder of Breaking the Silence, a group of former Israeli soldiers who document human rights abuses in the occupied territories. In recent months, he has turned his attention to Israeli planning.

His findings are based on minutes from several meetings held in recent years by parliamentary subcommittees charged with improving West Bank infrastructure. He also cites a strategic plan presented by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, a hard-line supporter of settlements, to a group of settlement mayors last month.

In a statement after the meeting, Regev called it “an exciting day for the settlements and for the state of Israel, which builds and is building in all areas of the homeland.” She said it provided a “holistic vision” for “a future development plan for the region.”

The ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Oded Revivi, the mayor of the Efrat settlement in the West Bank who attended the meeting, said the draft plan was “very thorough," and that the ministry was open to suggestions, “taking into account the needs of both populations, both the Jews and the Arabs.”

He said U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast plan, which would allow Israel to annex about a third of the West Bank, including all its settlements, had proven that the settlements are not an obstacle to peace. That plan was immediately rejected by the Palestinians and is likely to be scrapped by President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes annexation.

Alon Cohen Lifshitz, an expert at Bimkom, an Israeli rights group that focuses on urban planning, said the main aim of the road projects is to create a “matrix of control” that ensures the free movement of Israelis while further fragmenting the areas governed by the Palestinian Authority.

“Most of the settlers are not (ideological). They are looking for options to live the dream in affordable housing,” he said. “This is the main obstacle for the expansion of settlements."

The same process unfolded on a much smaller scale more than a decade ago, when Israel opened Route 398, connecting settlements in the southern West Bank to Jerusalem. Informally known as the “Lieberman Road,” after former Transportation Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who lives in one of the settlements, it reduced the driving time from 40 minutes to 10 minutes. The area's settler population nearly doubled in the next six years, to about 6,000 people, according to Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement watchdog.

Many Palestinians view the roads as another kind of barrier erected to separate communities from one another and farmers from their land. They say much of the construction is on land expropriated from farmers, who have little hope of recourse in Israeli courts.

“This is a military occupation, so when they take a decision, they impose it by force, without any coordination with the other side, with the owners of the land," said Mohammed Sabateen, head of the local council in Husan, a Palestinian village south of Jerusalem sandwiched between a growing settlement and one of the new road projects.

“These roads are primarily designed for Israelis and settlers, not Palestinians,” he said. The military can also cut off Palestinian access at any time by closing yellow gates at the main access points.

Israel is also at work on so-called “fabric of life” roads intended to benefit the Palestinians, but Shaul says these are usually aimed at routing them away from settlements. One has been dubbed the “apartheid road” because it runs alongside a road open only to Israelis, and the two are separated by an imposing concrete wall.

Biden has vowed to work with Israel and the Palestinians to restart peace talks, without offering much detail. It's possible he will adopt a similar approach to the Obama administration, which pressed Israel to freeze or curb settlement growth as part of peace efforts that went nowhere.

But even if Biden succeeds in convincing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to temporarily curb settlement growth, the road infrastructure would ensure plenty of demand once the pause ended.

“The second the freeze is over, this infrastructure will be there to facilitate even greater growth,” said Shaul, who believes that stopping the road projects is key to preserving hope for a two-state solution. “This would be the foundation for the development of settlements for the next 20 years.”

Latest Stories

  • Biden makes surprising choice for health secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra's lack of medical expertise makes him a somewhat unusual choice, coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • How one of Japan's 'secret weapons' at Pearl Harbor ended up being the US's first prisoner of war

    As Japanese planes swarmed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, a secretive naval unit - "a suicide squadron" - attempted its own ill-fated attack.

  • Many Georgia Republicans put Trump ahead of party and expect him to stay as president, hurting chances in Senate runoff

    Georgia Republicans are facing a dilemma at a historic turning point in their state’s politics, having to choose between loyalty to their party and loyalty to their party’s national leader — President Trump, who will be out of office next month.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

    The southern German region of Bavaria, which has so far recorded the country's highest coronavirus death toll, announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5. People in Bavaria will only be able to leave their homes with good reason, state premier Markus Soeder told a news conference, adding that there would be some relaxation in the rules for Christmas but not for New Year celebrations. While Germany brought the pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and imposed a "lockdown light" at the start of November, closing restaurants and bars and limiting public gatherings.

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • What 'safe harbor day' is and why it's bad news for Trump

    Congress must count the electoral votes from states that meet the Tuesday deadline.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Greenpeace says it was given documents about Flamanville nuclear reactor security

    Greenpeace France said the fact it has been given documents detailing the security systems of the EPR nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville, France raises concerns about the protection of confidential information at nuclear utility EDF and its subcontractors. Greenpeace said in a statement on Monday it had access to several thousand pages of detailed plans of the Flamanville site, the location of security cameras and descriptions of electronic surveillance systems. It said it had been given the documents, without asking for them, from a person who had no professional links with the nuclear industry.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.