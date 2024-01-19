Which roads have been plowed in Louisville? Check here for the Metro Snow Map

Louisville residents woke up to a fresh round of snow Friday, causing several schools and government offices to announce closures. If you have to drive though, before you scrape the ice off your windshield and get into your vehicle, check to see if the road conditions are safe. Here's how:

How to track snow removal updates in Louisville

Plowing in Louisville falls under Public Works with help from Metro Parks, Codes & Regulations and Fleet Services through its Louisville Metro Snow Team. The group of almost 300 crew members clears 1,362 miles of Louisville roads, which don't include neighborhood roads.

A real-time map detailing which roads are being plowed can be accessed through the city's website.

Who clears snow on interstate highways in Kentucky?

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for clearing interstate highways. The teams clear routes in order of priority, according to the Louisville Metro website:

Arterial roadways: High-capacity urban roadways, e.g. Bardstown, Brownsboro, Shelbyville roads

Collector roadways: Streets designed to gather traffic and feed it into arterial roadways, e.g. Camp Ground Road, Dorsey and Hess lanes, Stony Brook Drive

Local roads, primarily ones that connect local employers, hospitals and emergency routes

How are roads cleared after snow falls in Louisville?

The process of snow removal begins before the weather gets hazardous, according to the Louisville Metro website.

"A liquid salt mixture is sprayed on the roads before a storm begins. Brine interferes with the bonding of snow and ice to roads during the early part of the storm, making later salting or plowing more efficient," according to the website.

How can you reduce risk while driving in snow?

Don't be a jerk (no, really). The key to safe driving when there's ice on the road, writes Car And Driver Magazine, is operating the steering wheel, accelerator and brakes as smoothly as possible. Jerky movements — twisting the wheel suddenly or slamming your foot on the brake or gas pedal — can throw your vehicle into a skid.

What to do if you go into a skid

If your vehicle begins to go into a skid on an icy road, do the following:

Take your foot off the accelerator and do not slam the brakes. Look at the direction you want to go, not where your car is headed. For a front-wheel skid, writes Car and Driver Magazine, aim your vehicle where you want to go. Gently turn the steering wheel into the direction of the skid. If you're in a rear-wheel skid — where the rear tires lose traction and you feel yourself spinning out — turn the steering wheel in the same direction that the rear is sliding. For example, if your rear wheels are sliding to the left, turn the wheel to the left. Tap the brakes, lightly, when necessary to self-correct out of the skid.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Louisville road conditions and snow plows: Check the Metro Snow Map