From roads to properties, Alliance trying to improve its charm

ALLIANCE − The city has planned a nearly $1.4 million resurfacing program this year.

City Council on Tuesday night approved legislation to seek bids and enter into a contract for the city's 2024 comprehensive road surfacing and overlay program. The program will repair or repave nearly four miles of roadway, or 25 city streets.

Among the streets on the list are West Vine Street from Rockhill Avenue to Garfield Avenue, Quality Drive near the new Meijer store and Noble Street from North Webb Avenue to North Mahoning Avenue. Federal Avenue from south of Beechview Road intersection to West State Street also made the list.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has plans, in 2024, to resurface this busy, one-mile stretch of East State Street (also U.S. Route 62) in Alliance for the first time in 17 years.

This list does not include the separate Ohio Department of Transportation resurfacing project for East State Street and Union Avenue, also expected in 2024.

Also, nine alleys will be repaved by city crews.

City's appearance helped city make several decisions

In addition to the paving list, Mayor Andy Grove said his administration is continuing to be aggressive with razing blighted and condemned structures. He said it has applied for state and federal dollars to finance the demolition of 50 more properties.

The city knocked down nine earlier this month. At least 16 were demolished in 2023.

Separately, council members approved a nearly $54,000 contract with Western Reserve Land Conservancy to conduct a citywide comprehensive property inventory and assessment. The nonprofit will create a complete digital database on all 11,800 parcels within the city limits.

The survey is not directly tied to the city's plans for new rental regulations targeting landlords, but it could become a useful resource in crafting the new rules, said Councilman Phillip Mastroianni, chairman of City Council's Planning, Zoning and Housing Committee.

His committee is handling the proposed regulations.

Mastroianni said it has been getting feedback from city officials and landlords and has met several times. He said the committee has preliminary ideas, including a rental permit, but it will be several months before a final version of the plan is ready for a vote.

Alliance's 2024 repaving list

Here's a look at all the city streets that will be repaved this year:

Cherry Avenue from Catherine Lane to State Street.

Conca Street from Quality Drive to Hedgewood Avenue.

Catherine Lane from Cherry Avenue to Watson Avenue.

Eastern Avenue SW from West 24th Street to Stark Drive.

Electric Boulevard from corporate limit to Western Avenue.

Federal Avenue from south of Beechview Road intersection to West State Street.

Glamorgan Street from dead end west to Sawburg Avenue.

Hedgewood Avenue from Cambury Street to Ansley Street.

Highland Court from Ramsey Court to South Street.

North Seneca Avenue from East Maine Street to Warehouse Street.

Noble Street from North Webb Avenue to North Mahoning Avenue.

Parkway Boulevard from Stark Drive to State Street, and from State Street to West College Road.

Quality Drive from Conca Street to Meijer Ring Road, and from Meijer Ring Road to western plaza entrance.

Ramsey Court from dead end west to dead end east.

Santee Street from concrete joint east of Center Avenue to Edgewood Avenue.

Stark Drive from Parkway Boulevard to South Rockhill Avenue.

Sunray Circle from dead end south to Ansley Street.

West Grant Street from dead end west to South Rockhill Avenue.

Warehouse Street from North Freedom Avenue to North Seneca Avenue.

Western Avenue from Electric Boulevard to State Street.

Westwood Court from Westwood Avenue to dead end east.

West Vine Street from Rockhill Avenue to Garfield Avenue.

