Roads remain closed after deadly fiery tanker crash this weekend in Ohio

Several roads will be closed following a deadly fiery tanker crash in Northern Ohio this weekend.

News Center 7 previously reported that Macedonia Police and Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial reports of a crash around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The tanker truck was traveling northbound on State Route Eight while trying to merge onto Northbound Interstate 271 when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

The tanker landed on State Route Eight, exploded, and burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

ODOT announced that traffic at the State Route 8 and I-271 interchange in Macedonia will be impacted for the next several days..

“Safety will always be our top priority. We know that keeping these closures in place is a major inconvenience to thousands of motorists, but we will never trade convenience for safety,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot. “Our team will be working hand in hand with contractors to make emergency repairs and reopen the closed roadways and bridges as soon as we deem it safe to do so.”

ODOT inspectors found the roadway on the south end of the State Route Eight bridge over Brandywine Creek will need repairs.

WOIO obtained video from a witness. John Hayes said he was at a nearby post office when he saw the flames and pulled out his cell phone.

“Traffic was still coming through northbound on route but that’s the flames. This is an eight-minute-long video that I took just standing here and it was just, the black smoke is what drew me down here.”

When firefighters arrived, they closed the ramp from State Route Eight to I-271 North and both lanes of State Route Eight as they worked to put the fire out. Police told WOIO that the driver died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ODOT says additional detailed inspections will be completed before the ramp reopens.