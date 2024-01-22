Roads treacherous as freezing rain hits Oklahoma City. Live updates on icy road conditions

Oklahomans are facing slick roads on Monday morning commutes after freezing rain began falling Sunday night, the National Weather Service in Norman reports. Roads should thaw through the morning as temperatures rise, but drivers are advised to travel cautiously.

Weather outlook for Oklahoma City area

According to the NWS, a glaze of ice is possible, with 0.1 to 0.25 inches of ice accretion across parts of north-central, central, southern, and southeastern Oklahoma and western north Texas, NWS reports.

A winter weather advisory is in place until noon Monday. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-day Monday as temperatures warm above freezing.

Rain is forecast to continue this week, but temperatures are expected to stay above freezing and could even reach 56 degrees on Thursday.

Road conditions OKC

School closings today

How long will sleet, freezing rain fall in OKC metro?

Roads and elevated surfaces will continue to be slick into Monday morning until temperatures get above freezing. Additional rounds of freezing rain are possible into the morning.

Live Oklahoma power outages map

