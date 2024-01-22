Roads treacherous as freezing rain hits Oklahoma City. Live updates on icy road conditions
Oklahomans are facing slick roads on Monday morning commutes after freezing rain began falling Sunday night, the National Weather Service in Norman reports. Roads should thaw through the morning as temperatures rise, but drivers are advised to travel cautiously.
Check here for live weather updates and to check road conditions, power outages and school closings in real time.
Weather outlook for Oklahoma City area
According to the NWS, a glaze of ice is possible, with 0.1 to 0.25 inches of ice accretion across parts of north-central, central, southern, and southeastern Oklahoma and western north Texas, NWS reports.
A winter weather advisory is in place until noon Monday. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-day Monday as temperatures warm above freezing.
Rain is forecast to continue this week, but temperatures are expected to stay above freezing and could even reach 56 degrees on Thursday.
Road conditions OKC
Check Oklahoma road conditions thanks to ODOT's interactive map.
School closings today
Keep up with school, church and event closings using the link below.
How long will sleet, freezing rain fall in OKC metro?
Roads and elevated surfaces will continue to be slick into Monday morning until temperatures get above freezing. Additional rounds of freezing rain are possible into the morning.
Live Oklahoma power outages map
See live updates on how winter weather is impacting OGE power.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Live updates: Oklahoma road conditions, school closings