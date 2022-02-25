Roads turn icy as winter storm blasts the Northeast
Ice and heavy snow fell on the Northeast on Feb. 25, causing treacherous travel conditions for commuters.
Drivers lost control on an icy off-ramp in Dallas and multiple accidents have been reported in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The storm is moving northeast into the weekend.
The South Carolina judge has bipartisan support from her home-state lawmakers.
President Biden unleashed a new round of "severe" sanctions after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Senator Ben Sasse joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the U.S. response and what he thinks must be done to stop the crisis.
European stocks rise early Friday, after a late rebound on Wall Street on Thursday and gains in Asian shares Friday, as investors weigh the impact of sanctions on Russia announced by the U.S., U.K. and Europe following the invasion of Ukraine.
GM's head of global operations will retire to focus on ending distracted driving. Here is his replacement.
2 ISU students face threat of terrorism charges over social media posts
While the Covid-19 pandemic was a boon for all home-improvement retailers, Lowe’s strong execution throughout the crisis showed its turnaround is truly working.
The president has previously said he intends to nominate a Black woman to fill the vacancy left behind when Justice Stephen Breyer retires
President Joe Biden has decided on his Supreme Court nominee, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday night.
Trevor Ault and Ginger Zee have the latest on winter weather moving through the Northeast, bringing sleet, freezing rain and snow to millions.
Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Here's how much snow to expect Friday in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to the Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
All commercial vehicles are barred from I-80 in the Poconos, and the speed limit has been lowered.
Two CBD shops on Chicago's Northwest Side were burglarized minutes apart, police said.
PARIS (Reuters) -The European Union is ready to bear the economic pain of imposing sanctions on Russia, which is likely to come mainly from higher energy prices, top EU finance officials said on Friday. EU leaders agreed on Thursday to impose new sanctions on Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors, introduce export controls, and blacklist more Russians following President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. This means countries that sell their products to Russia will see trade revenues fall.
College of DuPage has been named to Forbes Magazine’s prestigious list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022, ranking 273rd among the 500 honorees.
Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, Columbia University's psychiatry chair, sparked outrage after a tweet about model Nyakim Gatwech.
Investigators who were at the scene of the devastating fire that destroyed the historic Oakland Hills Country Club say it may take weeks to pinpoint the cause.
A registered sex offender who authorities said shot a Taylor County deputy Tuesday night was killed in a shootout with a homeowner just hours later.