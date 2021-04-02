Roadside bombs kill 5, wound 7 civilians in Afghanistan

·1 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Roadside bombs killed at least five civilians and wounded seven others on Friday in Afghanistan, provincial officials said, while the Islamic state group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policewoman a day earlier.

Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in southern Helmand province, said the five killed were travelling by car near Lashkar Gah, the capital of the province. The death toll may rise, he added.

In a separate roadside bomb attack in western Herat province, seven women travelling in a minivan were wounded, the provincial governor's office said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

Meanwhile, in a statement late Thursday, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policewoman in eastern Nangarhar province earlier that day. The statement said that she was working with the “apostate” Afghan security services.

Recommended Stories

  • Lou Williams says it 'hurts' knowing his time with the Clippers is over

    Lou Williams says he had "some very emotional conversations" with his former Clippers teammates after learning he had been traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.

  • Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said. Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • Touching photo shows the moment a 98-year-old woman was reunited with her son after a year of quarantine

    Yoshia Uomoto, who lives in a senior living facility in Seattle, was shocked and excited to see her son in person for the first time in a year.

  • Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

    Chrissy Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year. On this year’s cover, Teigen appears smiling along with her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the quote “I’ve learned how strong I am.” The 35-year-old model and cookbook author is married to R&B crooner John Legend, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine in 2019. Teigen, who is of Thai-Norwegian descent, said she wants to follow her Thai tradition in remembering her son, Jack, who died at 20 weeks of her pregnancy.

  • California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes after L.A. sexual abuse case

    The ruling could pressure Olympic organizations to do more when it comes to protecting young athletes from sexual abuse by coaches.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Derek Chauvin trial brings fresh pain to Eric Garner's mother

    Gwen Carr vows to keep her son's memory alive and to fight for justice for the next generation of Black and brown people.

  • Idlib sanctuary houses more than 1000 cats

    This sanctuary houses more than 1000 catsLocation: Idlib, SyriaErnesto’s sanctuary provides medical care and food for the felinesthat are injured or have been abandoned by their owners(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF ERNESTO'S SANCTUARY FOR CATS, MOHAMAD WATTAR, SAYING:"Ernesto's sanctuary is located across a 2000 square-meter surface that is surrounded with a fence. It includes many sections; medical isolation, new mother ward and another for healthy cats. We offer them the needed services such as medical care, shelter and food."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) DOCTOR, MOHAMAD YOUSSEF, SAYING:"In the medical section in Ernesto's sanctuary we treat more than 30 animals everyday. More than a 1000 animals are taken care of in the sanctuary. We treat the animals, vaccinate them and treat each case according to respective medical issues."

  • Clemson’s Justyn Ross details injury that almost took football career away — and what’s next

    He missed Clemson’s entire 2020 season after having season-ending surgery in June.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.

  • Garden centres 'failing to stop peat sales'

    Just one of 20 retailers contacted by The Wildlife Trusts says it will remove peat from its shelves this year.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective for kids ages 12 to 15, company study shows

    Vaccination was 100% effective against symptomatic disease in 12- to 15-year-olds, the company-sponsored study of 2,260 adolescents found.

  • Justices uphold FCC's easing of local media ownership limits

    The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld federal regulators' decision to ease ownership limits on local media, rejecting a claim that the change would hurt minority and female ownership. The court said the Federal Communications Commission acted reasonably in 2017 when it modified rules that predated the internet. The old rules prohibited a single entity from owning a radio or TV station and a daily newspaper in the same media market.

  • German Greens seek state tie-up with Merkel's CDU before September vote

    Germany's Greens agreed on Thursday to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to renew a regional coalition, a signal that the two may seek a national government after a federal election in September. The decision by the environmentalist party in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg follows an election there last month which the Greens won for the third successive time. Merkel's CDU suffered a record defeat.

  • Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points. Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.