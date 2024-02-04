From roadside saucisson to vin, our protesters can learn from Gallic revolts

There are many dubious things about the French, including their perennial zest for “revolution”. The most recent Gallic action, however, one cannot help but admire. When it comes to having a great day out in rage, nobody does it better.

Since the French farmers got together last week to launch a blockade of Paris by clogging up the motorways and city streets with thousands of tractors, to fight red tape, I haven’t been able to stop laughing. It is the most French thing ever.

Or perhaps that accolade goes to a more specific part of the farmers’ protest: the burning of hay bales and foreign produce in the middle of the road, complete with beer, box wine, barbecues and sausages.

Their complaint is très continentale, but not ridiculous. They are fed up with the French Biodiversity Agency turning up, armed, to check what they see as absurd rules. “I can’t even prune my trees when I want,” said Victor Rabier, a farmer from the Essonne department, near Paris. “Not even if they are hanging over a path and hitting the tractor when I drive along it. We just don’t feel that we can run our own farms any more.”

I’d be cross at that, too. And it shows that for all the convictions of our po-faced, public-school-educated eco-warrior class, an important segment of the working class loathes the eco cause.

If only our protester class had a shred of the sense of fun and style of the furious French farmers. It’s hard to imagine our lot barbecuing meat and drinking red wine from the cave – they’d be more likely to go and smash up a McDonald’s while hunching over the spoils and yelling about Palestine.

Since France has a proud farming culture and values its food, the farmers may win out, so long as they don’t give into the temptation for violent intimidation. It’s already been a showdown that we could only ever dream (or quake) about.

