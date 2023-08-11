The Roadster Shop's High-Octane Take on the Buick Grand National

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Modern Twist on the Buick Grand National.

The Roadster Shop, known for its chassis craftsmanship and restomod creations, has unveiled a surprise for Buick Grand National enthusiasts. Discovered by Shawn of Autotopia LA, this build is not for the faint of heart – especially since the iconic turbo V6 has been replaced.

The updated Grand National sits comfortably on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis, boasting rack-and-pinion steering and coilovers on each wheel.

A peek under the hood reveals an impressive 7.0-liter LS7 Dart engine, an all-aluminum marvel refined by Wegner Motorsports. The unique appearance? Credit that to the custom-crafted intake manifold and valve covers by Shaun’s Custom Alloy. Twin 66-millimeter Precision turbochargers, paired with a CNC air-to-air intercooler and a bespoke installation kit, empower this vehicle to generate a stunning 1,600hp at the crankshaft. This equates to around 1,200hp delivered directly to the rear wheels. The innovative transmission, a 4L80E creation from Bowler Performance Transmission, features a manual valve body and futuristic shifters. This power is then channeled through a chromoly driveshaft to a 9-inch rear end nestled within an independent rear suspension.

Ensuring this high-powered machine can halt when needed, it's equipped with Baer's four-wheel disc brakes, complemented by 14-inch drilled and vented rotors along with 6-piston calipers.

In essence, this reimagined Buick Grand National offers the demeanor of its original counterpart, but with the heart and soul of a racing champion. The test drive promises an exhilarating experience.

