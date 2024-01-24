Roadway back open after train derailment in Greenville

A roadway is back open Wednesday morning after multiple train cars containing a highly flammable liquid derailed in Darke County.

News Center 7 previously reported that after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville police and fire were called to the intersection of State Route 571 near State Route 49 and the Shell gas station on reports of a train derailment.

Dispatchers confirmed the crews reopened the intersection just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Greenville Fire Department also provided an update on social media early Wednesday morning.

“R.J. Corman has mitigated the train derailment without further incident,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “Crews from R.J. Corman will return after sunrise to make repairs to the track. It is unknown at this time if the roadway will need to be closed again while they make needed repairs. Please use caution if traveling through the area or plan an alternate route.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz will be providing LIVE updates from the scene on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

Police are on the scene of a train derailment in Darke County.

