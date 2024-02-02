Roaming roaches, leaking sewage & more in Midlands restaurants with the worst January inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in January, from kitchens infested with roaches to leaking sewage and raw chicken stored improperly. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Midlands counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in January.

Burger Tavern 77 at 2631 Devine St. in Richland

Burger Tavern 77 had an inspection on Jan. 31 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed dead roaches in the bar area. Also observed were dishes with food debris stored as clean.

Chicken was seen served before it had been cooked to the optimal temperature. A buildup of grease and other debris was seen on surfaces throughout the facility. The Ice machine in the kitchen was seen leaking.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Egg Roll Express at 550 Spears Creek Church Road in Richland

Egg Roll Express had an inspection on Jan. 11 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed buckets of raw chicken resting on the floor directly beside a bucket of sanitizer. Also observed were cheese wontons on a sheet pan resting directly on top of raw chicken.

An employee was seen placing raw chicken in a strainer and then placing cooked chicken in the same strainer. An employee was seen handling cooked chicken with bare hands. Raw chicken was also seen thawing at room temperature.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 19 and got an A grade.

Red Sake Japanese Restaurant at 285 Columbiana Drive in Richland

Red Sake had an inspection on Jan. 3 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken and raw beef stored together in a white bin in the freezer. Also observed was raw shrimp sitting on top of raw vegetables in the prep cooler.

Dishes were seen not sanitized before being rinsed and stored for use. Cutting boards in the kitchen and on the sushi line were seen with black stained grooves. Heavy dust accumulation was seen over the food prep area.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 10 and got an A grade.

Uma Halal Meat & Groceries at 1599 Broad River Road in Richland

Uma Halal Meat & Groceries had an inspection on Jan. 4 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed dead roaches throughout the kitchen.

Also observed were clean dishes stored on the shelf with buildup and debris. Single-use and single-service items were seen stored in the bathroom.

Raw chicken kabobs were seen over ready-to-eat food product in the two-door reach-in cooler. Raw chicken and beef was seen stored over produce in coolers.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 12 and got an A grade.

Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant at 1069 Edgefield Road in Aiken

Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant had an inspection on Jan. 23 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw meat stored over vegetables and beef stored with cooked chicken wings in the walk-in cooler. Also observed raw chicken stored with raw seafood.

Buildup was found in beer taps. Bottles of bleach were seen stored with seasonings as well as a can of chemical spray stored with uncovered fries. Meat was seen thawing in a bucket of water. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 30 and got an A grade.

Jet’s Bar and Grill at 312 Augusta Road in Edgefield

Jet’s Bar and Grill had an inspection on Jan. 25 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed a tray with raw meat sitting on top of sliced bread.

Also observed was food debris and grease accumulation all over the kitchen floor, as well as heavy residue buildup on breading bins. Excessive grease accumulation was seen on hood vents. Heavy grease spillage was seen on the ground surrounding the grease dumpster.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

El Jimador at 168 Wall St. in Kershaw

El Jimador had an inspection on Jan. 10 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken stored directly beside ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.

The slicer was seen having debris and stored as clean. Boxes of food products were seen stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 17 and got an A grade.

Bojangles at 1045 S Lake Dr. in Lexington

Bojangles had an inspection on Jan. 17 and got a C grade.

Inspectors observed roach activity in the office and under the drink station in the lobby. Also observed were dead insects behind the ovens.

Baseboards were missing throughout the facility. Numerous surfaces were seen not cleaned at a frequency to prevent soil buildup. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Some employees were seen not washing their hands between points of contamination.

Bojangles had a required followup inspection on Jan. 24 and got an A grade.

Cafe Strudel at 309 S. Lake Dr. in Lexington

Cafe Strudel had an inspection on Jan. 4 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw fish thawed without following packaging requirements.

Also observed was food kept beyond expiration date. A cutting board on the line was seen with dirty stained grooves. It was discovered that a dessert and a brisket for sale were prepared at a home, which was not being disclosed to consumers.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 12 and got an A grade.

Chili’s Grill & Bar at 295 Ginny Lane in Lexington

Chili’s had an inspection on Jan. 24 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed several employees using their bare hands with ready-to-eat food in the kitchen. Also observed were several employees with acrylic nails handling exposed food without gloves.

The dish machine was found to be unclean, as well as the floors of the facility. Salmon was seen thawing without following the directions on the packaging. Also seen was an open container of milk without any date markings.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 31 and got an A grade.

El Rinconcito Mexicano at 2656 Ben Franklin Road in Lexington

El Rinconcito had an inspection on Jan. 3 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed cooked beans, soup and rice held after expiration date. Also observed were dishes not being sanitized before use.

Certain food product was found discolored and wilted. An employee was sen handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 24 and got an A grade.

New York City Pizzeria at 4350 Augusta Road in Lexington

New York City Pizzeria had an inspection on Jan. 23 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee touch multiple body parts, then proceeded to assist the pizza chef without washing hands. Another employee was seen not using soap to wash hands.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Congealed grease was seen forming drips directly over the fryer on the fire suppression system of fryer hood. Open sewage was seen coming from the facility.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 31 and got an A grade.

Persis Biryani Grill at 1728 Bush River Road in Lexington

Persis Biryani Grill had an inspection on Jan. 2 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee not washing their gloved hands after resting them under their armpits and touching dirty surfaces.

Also observed was grime, food matter and label residue on dishes stored as clean. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Food splash and stains on walls were seen throughout the kitchen.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 11 and got an A grade.

Schooners Bar and Grill at 364 Long’s Pond Road in Lexington

Schooners had an inspection on Jan. 24 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed roach activity under the prep coolers. Also observed was ant and roach powder stored on a shelf next to food and single serve containers.

An open bowl of chips was seen stored directly below the raw chicken breading station. Drips along the side of the table were also seen.

A dark buildup was seen in the interior of the ice machine and ice chute. Employees were seen not washing their hands between points of contamination.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 30 and got another C grade. Another required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Fusion at 1266 Wilson Road in Newberry

Fusion had an inspection on Jan. 26 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed evidence of rodent activity.

Black and brown buildup was seen in the ice machine. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Sides of equipment and shelving were seen with buildup and debris. Also, grime and spilled matter were seen on flooring in the back storage area.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.