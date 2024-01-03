Roaming rodents, raw chicken wings & more in Midlands restaurants with worst December inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in December, from kitchens with rodent problems to chicken wings not being fully cooked and fuzzy fruit. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Midlands counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in December.

Burger Tavern 77 on 2631 Devine Street in Richland

Burger Tavern 77 had an inspection on Dec. 6 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee eating over fryers. Also observed was fuzzy growth on strawberries stored with the in-use inventory.

Employees were seen not washing hands when changing tasks from handling raw foods to ready to eat foods. A cardboard box of lemons was seen stored in direct contact with repackaged raw burger meat.

Pink, partially-cooked chicken wings were seen held in the prep cooler on the cook line. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

Black buildup and grooves were seen in the make line cutting board. Grease and other food debris buildup were seen throughout the facility.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 13 and got an A grade.

Falafel King at 2020 Gervais Street in Richland

Falafel King had a followup inspection on Dec. 14 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken stored over chickpeas and beef.

Employee coffee was seen left from the previous night sitting on steam table next to rice. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Food was seen stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

The restaurant had another required followup inspection on Dec. 18 and earned an A grade.

Super Acapulco at 510 Beltline Blvd. in Richland

Super Acapulco had a followup inspection on Dec. 13 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed fuzzy growth on produce in the market area. Also observed were live roaches behind the breaker box in the water heater area.

Boxes and buckets of food were seen stored directly on the floor. Black buildup and grooves were seen on the cutting board. A buildup of food debris was seen on fan grates in the walk-in cooler.

Another required followup inspection was held Dec. 20 and the facility earned an A grade.

Super Mercado La Union at 2361 Augusta Highway in Lexington

Super Mercado La Union had an inspection on Dec. 29 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee wash and rinse a pitcher used for salsa with sanitizing it.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Chemicals were seen stored over single use and food products. A covered pot of soup was seen not cooling properly. Packaged raw product was seen stored in contact with packaged ready to eat food.

The facility’s required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Tienda Latina Pasabien at 3254 Augusta Road in Lexington

Tienda Latina Pasabien had an inspection on Dec. 13 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed chicken thawing at room temperature. Also observed a pan with soiled liquid stored directly on top of unprotected chicken thawing in the sink.

Uncovered bulk spices were seen stored under the food prep table. The facility was seen reusing toothpicks used in food preparation.

Several toxic items were seen stored above and next to the food prep area.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 28 and got an A grade.

Lexington County Detention at 521 Gibson Road in Lexington

Lexington County Detention had a followup inspection on Dec. 7 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent activity throughout the facility’s cooking area. Loose food, flours, sugars and food powders were seen on shelves throughout the dry storage areas.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 14 and Lexington County Detention earned an A grade.