Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China , June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Roan" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: RAHGF and RONWF), a non-bank financial corporation serving individuals and micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises in China that also provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

Highlights

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 , the Company conducted its management & assessment services and factoring business as well as its financial guarantee and consulting business. Additionally, the Company decreased its direct loan business and didn't conduct or renew any loans in 2019.

The following are some key measures of the Company 's businesses.

For the year ended December 31, 2019 , the Company provided management and assessment services to four customers, generating revenues of $135,938 . The Company's management & assessment services include asset management services and financing services.

On December 20, 2019 , the Company completed acquiring a 65.0177% equity interest in Lixin Financial Holdings Group Limited ("Lixin Cayman") and its subsidiaries (collectively "Lixin"), which were engaged in financial guarantee and consulting services, to diversify its business and generate additional revenue. The Company is able to consolidate operations of Lixin Cayman effective December 20, 2019 , and now operates separate financial guarantee and consulting services.

As of December 31, 2019 , the amount of outstanding loans and related interests that the Company has guaranteed was approximately $35.1 million . The Company estimates the fair market value of the collateral to be approximately $61.4 million as of December 31, 2019 . For the period since acquiring Lixin on December 20, 2019 , to December 31, 2019 , the Company generated financial guarantee commission of $8,797 and consulting services relating to debt collections of $176,984 .

For the year ended December 31, 2019 , the Company generated interest income of $2.8 million from providing financing arrangements to its customers through the factoring program of Zhiyuan Commercial Factoring ( Guangzhou ) Co., Limited ("Zhiyuan").

From 2018, the Company decreased its direct loan business and didn't conduct or renew any loans in 2019. As of December 31, 2019 , the Company had direct loan receivables due from four business customers and two individual customers.

Mr. Zhigang Liu , Chief Executive Officer of Roan, commented, "2019 was a crucially meaningful year for Roan. During the period, we decreased our direct lending business and disposed of Urumqi Fenghui Direct Lending Co., Ltd. ('Feng Hui') by terminating our related VIE agreements and removing the VIE structure, both of which we regarded as key steps in adjusting our business structure, enhancing our financial indicators, and optimizing our development strategy. At the same time, we continued our national market strategy in 2019, with our subsidiaries conducting businesses mainly in Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces and contributing more revenue and profit to the Company . At the beginning of 2019, we began a strategic cooperation with Zhejiang Lixin Enterprise Management Holding Group Co., Ltd. ('Zhejiang Lixin') and settled the terms for a business combination. This was ultimately accomplished through a share exchange with Lixin Cayman on December 20, 2019 , and had helped to significantly improve the Company's performance. We firmly believe that Lixin's advantages in product development, market share, and management will help to enhance our asset quality, competitive advantages, and market value going forward. Importantly, starting at the end of 2019, we established subsidiaries in the healthcare industry and began to cultivate long-term relationships with a variety of insurance service partners, medical service partners, and technology and big data partners to provide innovative insurance services, smart health medical services, data mining, and operations. In April 2020 , we officially launched a one-stop internet insurance and health care service platform after nearly eight months of preparation and systems development. This platform aims to provide modern households with one-stop systematic 'customized insurance + health management + family doctor + home medical testing' health management service solutions."

Mr. Liu added, "'Innovative Insurance Service + Healthcare' is a new business strategy for Roan in 2020. By leveraging our existing financial services for individuals and micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises, we will collaborate with our partners to develop this platform. We will also continue to promote our consumer finance business while bolstering innovative applications of technologies in health care, artificial intelligence, and blockchain within integrated medical, health management, and insurance use cases. We are confident that, through our new business strategy and cross-industry cooperation with leading companies in other fields, we will significantly boost our core competencies in innovative insurance services, fuel our growth, and generate attractive financial returns to our shareholders and partners going forward."

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenues from services

Revenues from services increased by $567,652 , or 793%, from $71,568 for the year ended December 31, 2018 , to $639,220 for the year ended December 31, 2019 . The increase was mainly caused by the introduction of revenues from consulting services relating to debt collection as well as the significant increase in revenues from management and assessment services.

Revenues from management and assessment services increased by $64,370 , or 90%, from $71,568 for the year ended December 31, 2018 , to $135,938 for the year ended December 31, 2019 . The primary reason for this increase was the Company's launch of management and assessment services on December 31, 2018 , and the Company's recognition of management and assessment services using a time-based measure of progress, which resulted in a majority of revenues from the contracts obtained in 2018 being recognized in the year ended December 31, 2019 .