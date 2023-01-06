Roane duo charged with drugs during theft investigation

Jan. 5—Two Roane County residents were jailed days before Christmas during a Crossville Police Department investigation into a shoplifting complaint. Two of the suspects were also found to have unserved warrants pending in their home county.

The incident was reported to CPD around 6 pm. on Dec. 22 at Rural King in Cumberland Square off Elmore Rd., according to Ptl. Shade Foster's report.

Arrested were:

—James A. Hinds, 48, Peninsula Rd., Rockwood, charged with possession of heroin, meth and oxycodone, all for sell and/or delivery, and possession of a counterfeit substance.

—Tessa Jane Hamby, 40, N. Kingston Ave., Rockwood, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of Oxycodone and was held on three outstanding warrants from Roane County.

—Harlan Shane Clower, 40, S. Wilder St., Rockwood, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Roane County.

Police were dispatched to the store on a suspicion of a shoplifting incident and made contact with the trio. During questioning and a search, officers state they recovered the illegal drugs and $3,939 in cash.

A consent to search one of the suspect's cell phone resulted in messages relating to meth, heroin and pill sales. The cell phone and cash were seized as part of the investigation.

Bond in Cumberland County for Hamby was set at $25,000 and bond for Hinds set at $170,000. Both are to make appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.

