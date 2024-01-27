Roanoke Area Ministries announce new Jain Care Center to open 2025

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In 2023 alone, Roanoke Area Ministries or RAM House served more than 1,500 clients, gave more than 70,000 meals and provided financial aid to over 900 households at risk of eviction in Roanoke. With the growing need in the community, RAM House representatives said there was also a growing need for space.

“In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, a lady called us and asked us if she could tour our facility. She sat down with us, and we told her about our mission and what we did. I didn’t think too much about it. A few days later, I get a call from her on the phone, and she tells me that her family wants to buy us a building,” said Melissa Woodson, the Executive Director of RAM House.

On Friday, January 26, the Roanoke Area Ministries held a press conference to announce the donation of the “Jain Care Center” made by Mr. Prabhat and Mrs. Vandana Jain and their family. Mr. Jain is the CEO of Virginia Transformer Corporation which hires about 800 people in the area.

Milton Hardy, RAM House Board President (Photo: Emaryi Williams/WFXR)

Jain family (Photo: Emaryi Williams/WFXR)

RAM House Board, Roanoke City Council members, and Jain family (Photo: Emaryi Williams)

“While the Roanoke Valley has made progress in addressing homelessness over the decade, the need to care for the homeless and those at risk is still there,” said Meenoo Jain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jain.

Roanoke Police continuing search for suspects in August homicide on Westside Blvd NW

The new building will be located at 410 Elm Ave. SW. It will be quite an upgrade for the nonprofit, as they plan to house a kitchen within to make food for the homeless, showers for those who need them, an office space for mental health and substance abuse mentorship, and a computer room for job research.

Representatives with RAM House say in recent years, they have seen the need for their housing services rise more than 43 percent. They hope the “Jain Care Center” — which they hope to open in the middle to fall of 2025 — will help alleviate some of that need.

“By ram putting these things into place, it will allow people to get the help that they need in a safe environment — for people to come together, to feel that connection, to feel that love that they’re not getting out there on the streets,” said Wendy Dudley, a former client of the RAM House.

But all those upgrades will come with a high price tag so Friday’s announcement also served as a way to announce their #iamramfam campaign, to raise $4.2 million to help get the building ready. Woodson says the nonprofit is currently inching to half of that goal.

During the press conference, the Jain family gave a surprising announcement, saying they would match all donations made toward the campaign from now until the end of March.

“This has been a collaboration between nonprofit, government, business, and community members. When we come together to learn and listen, we can solve problems and build a stronger future for our community,” Meenoo Jain said.

Ways to donate can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.