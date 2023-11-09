Roanoke Catholic's Bob Price retires as head football coach

TechCrunch

Bob Iger said Wednesday that Disney "would like to stay" in India and is considering its options in the world's most populous country where its TV business continues to pull profit but the crown jewel streamer Hotstar is struggling to contain subscriber loss. Hotstar lost 2.8 million subscribers in the quarter ending September, widening its overall loss to about 23 million in a year at a time when the firm continues to attract more consumers to Disney+. Disney+ added nearly 7 million subscribers in the quarter, making its overall subscriber base top 150 million globally, including those from Hotstar.