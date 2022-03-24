🌱 Roanoke Heart Ball Returns + Man Charged With Arson

Hey, Roanoke! Let's get you started this Friday with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Cooler; breezy in the p.m.. High: 59 Low: 43.

Here are the top three stories today in Roanoke:

The Roanoke Heart Ball is back this year to raise awareness about heart health and diseases that haunt it. The event is on Saturday at the Hotel Roanoke. The ball was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic but the event is fully in-person this year. There is a goal to raise $250,000 for the American Heart Association. (WDBJ) Roanoke's Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Science Museum of Western Virginia announced two new executive directors on Thursday. Mendy Flynn will be the new executive director of the transportation museum and Mary Roberts Baako will be the new executive director of the science museum. Both appointments were made by the museum's boards. (Roanoke Times) A Roanoke man has been charged with arson after a Thursday vehicle fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 2100 block of Dale Avenue after reports were made about a vehicle fire in a parking lot. Joseph A. Edwards, 40-years-old, was arrested at the scene by the Roanoke Police Department. (WDBJ)

Today in Roanoke:

Downtown Food & Cultural Tour At Hotel Roanoke (11:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Today is a scheduled On-Demand Learning Day with Roanoke City Public Schools. This day is meant for students to complete assignments at their own pace while not reporting to school. (Facebook)

Roanoke Valley SPCA wants the community to consider adopting on National Puppy Day. Click to see some of the pets looking for forever homes. (Instagram)

Unleashed LLC has begun Pup Bags that feature a collection of business cards for pet-centered small businesses in Roanoke. Click to get your bag. (Facebook)

Alrighty, you're all good for today! I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with a new update.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

