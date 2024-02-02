Roanoke and Lynchburg see recent drops in violent crime

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Both Roanoke and Lynchburg have seen notable drops in violent crime over the past few months. While it is normal to see a decrease in violence during the Winter months, both Lynchburg and Roanoke’s violent crime rates are lower now than they were last year.

Since October, the City of Roanoke has seen a steady decrease in violence month to month; falling from 23 crimes involving weapons in October, to 15 in November, 11 in December, and 6 in January.

“I think the word is getting out and police seem to have more of a presence, and it’s a good thing,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

In Lynchburg, violent crime dropped by nearly 40% from October to December. Lynchburg City Councilman Sterling Wilder says he hopes to see this continue.

“I want to keep seeing a decrease and I want to keep seeing our community work together to change lives,” said Wilder.

A spokesperson for the Roanoke Police Department says there was an unusual spike in violence around this time last year, so it is hard to pinpoint whether their efforts are making a significant difference or whether last year was an outlier.

However, Mayor Lea believes the whole community is making a difference.

“There’s just not one entity, like the police department, or the commonwealth’s attorney, or the state police, everybody has to be involved to make this a better community a safer community,” said Lea.

Both Lea and Wilder believe the steps the cities are taking now will help to keep violence low even as temperatures rise.

“Keep supporting, keep mentoring kids, keep having activities that’s changing someone’s life,” said Wilder.

Roanoke police told WFXR that they do have programs in the works to be starting in the warmer months both from a community and law enforcement stance.

