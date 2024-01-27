Roanoke Police issues over 100 summons during targeted traffic enforcement in school zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Roanoke Police Department has partnered with the Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones this past week.
According to the police department, RPD and VSP officers issued 133 summons total during this week. This includes:
100 summons for speeding
four summons for drivers passing buses
10 summons for reckless driving
nine summons for driving without/with a suspended license
10 for other moving violations
Roanoke Police remind drivers to remain alert and cautious when driving in a school zone to help students and staff have a safe school year.
