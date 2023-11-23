Roanoke Rapids woman charged with possession of various drugs, sheriff’s office says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken into custody after possession of powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were helping patrol with the Halifax Police Department Investigations Bureau in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday when the woman was stopped.

During that time, deputies noticed her driving a car without a seatbelt. They conducted a traffic stop and found reason to search the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old, Jadetta Bennett of Roanoke Rapids was in possession of varying quantities of powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Bennett was charged with the following:

Trafficking in opium/opioid by possession

Trafficking in opium/opioid by transportation

PWISD cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics

Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Seatbelt violation (infraction)

Bennett received a $50,000 secured bond.

