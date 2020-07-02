Roast Rubber In A LS7-Powered 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Pavement-pounding thrill rides await in this modernized muscle car.

The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance. Streetside Classics is excited to offer the opportunity to own this potent '72 Chevelle Restomod. Less than 550 miles have accumulated on the build since completion.

Since the 1972 model year was the end of a Chevelle generation, this was the last time one could get the beefy front end with a fastback profile and a hardtop without pillars. Finished in a dark glossy black, this Chevelle looks the part of a menacing villain. This beastly beauty features shiny chrome accents throughout that still give it that classic muscle car appeal such as hood pins, big exhaust tips, and Super Sport badging. Laid across the top of the paint are aesthetically pleasing racing stripes that breaks up the black paint perfectly. A final generation model year Chevelle, it's the last year the muscle car featured chrome bumpers that hug the body. Staggered modern polished alloy wheels can be found on all corners and helps with its forward-leaning stance as if ready to launch off without warning.

If you really want to blow minds, lift the hood after you park to show exactly what sinister powerplant is tucked in the engine bay. That's right, powering the beastly Chevelle restomod is a modern fuel-injected 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) LS7 V8 engine. The mill was upgraded with a BTR Stage III camshaft, BTR chromoly pushrods, ported cylinder heads, ARP bolts, five-angle valve job, intake/throttle body, and headers that forces spent gases down through a Magnaflow dual exhaust. Supporting pieces include the engine computer, GM Performance LS7 wiring harness, Holley LS accessory drive belt system, Griffin aluminum radiator, and a performance timing chain. Power is shifted down via a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a 3000-3200 RPM stall and down through a custom driveshaft and then twists a sturdy 12-bolt rear end. Suspension has been upgraded to handle the immense power with a front tubular A-arm setup, upgraded arms in the rear with a sway bar, QA1 coil-overs. and the 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, and it even has a 3000-3200 RPM stall. Four-wheel power disc brakes bring this powerful Chevelle restomod to a halt.

Open the doors to this Chevelle and expose an upgraded interior that still retains classic styling. The black and red custom seats retain the factory style pattern but have new padding and a black-and-red two-tone theme given to the two front buckets and a bench spanning the rear. Making sure the sinister theme carries on inside is the addition of the door panels, carpeting, headliner, and dashboard in a deep black. Upgrades include the retro-style AM/FM radio digital tuner, custom cup holder center console, and air conditioning that blows ice cold. In front of the driver's seat sits a wooden steering wheel attached to a tilt column with power steering and Dakota Digital gauges with a large speedometer and tach. The driver also shifts gears through a B&M shifter.