Roast Rubber In A Stunning 1971 Buick GS

Am attractive muscle car that possesses both comfort and power.

The 1971 Buick GS, an acronym for Gran Sport, is a nice piece of pure American Muscle featuring sleek body lines paired with potent performance. The Gran Sport was thrown on multiple high-performing cars that Buick put out dating back to 1965. Buick was also known for luxury, and Cadillac was the only one to eclipse in that department but didn't offer high-performance models. That's why the Buick GS stood alone due to having both power and comfort. Sunnyside Classics is excited to offer the opportunity to own this stunning 1971 Buick GS.

This stunning Buick appears to have pristine silver exterior paint that looks as if it was just restored or it was meticulously maintained. Open the doors to reveal a beautiful black interior with bench seats up front and spanning the back. The odometer in the dash shows under 35,000 miles.

For the 1971 model, three power options were available: a 350-cubic-inch V8, a 455ci V8, and a Stage 1 455. All '71 models needed to adhere by stricter exhaust emissions regulations set in place so, GM reduced the compression on their biggest 455-cubic-inch V8 engine from 10.0:1 to 8.5:1 which allowed it to run on regular 91 octane pump fuel. Shifting power was provided by either the standard column-shifted 3-speed manual or optional four-speed or a Turbo Hydra-Matic transmissions. This example appears to be equipped with a column shifter.

While the power output may have decreased a little from the previous year due to emissions laws, the Buick GS still made ample power and was still fun to drive. There's no denying that the car is plenty attractive as it still featured that bold muscle car styling.