Rob Clarico named new athletic director at Black River

The Black River High School sports programs will be under new guidance as former Keystone football coach and current Firelands Assistant Principal Rob Clarico was recently announced as the school’s new athletic director.

Clarico is replacing Ted Gordon, who is retiring after 45 years in education at various places.

Clarico is no stranger to athletics, arriving at Black River with decades of experience.

“I was the head football coach at Keystone from 2004 through 2016, but I have been on the sidelines my whole life,” said Clarico. “My dad was a football coach at various places in Northeastern Ohio, and I learned a lot just watching him over the years, and I helped coach when he was at Midview near the end of his career. From Midview, I went to Keystone.”

Gordon, Clarico connect more than two decades ago

Clarico and Gordon forged a connection at Keystone almost 20 years ago.

“I was hired at Keystone by Ted Gordon, and Ted was on my staff there the first few years until he retired, and I learned a lot from him as well," Clarico said. "He is a lot like my dad in terms that relationships are everything for both of them and they see the bigger picture.”

Those relationships are vital at the high school level.

“Rob is a people person who has the characteristics to get along with all individuals,” said Gordon. “He will adapt to the Black River community and school, especially the athletes and coaches. He has a great grasp of a winning culture and school spirit.”

Clarico said it was his days as a head coach that led him to the new position.

“My head coaching, I think, led into being an athletic director,” he said. “Currently, I am an assistant principal, and the discipline really robs you of the ability to make those special relationships and to help build up students and build up young men and women, and that is what is really important to me. I found out that I am a builder, and that is what I want to continue to do at Black River.”

Clarico said he is aware of the tradition at Black River after his time at Keystone.

“Obviously, I’ve seen Black River after being the head coach at Keystone and now being the assistant principal at Firelands,” he said. “I’ve seen Black River up close and personal, and I know how important athletics are to that community just like they are to all small communities.

“It is a way to bring the community together, and I know that is big at Black River because it is a variety of communities, and the school district is one way to bring all those communities together for a common bond.”

Small school districts have always held a special place in Clarico’s heart.

“I’m attracted to small school districts like this because you can really get involved with the student-athletes and get to know them on a personal level,” he said. “Where at a bigger school district, it is more of an administrative position.”

Gordon has spent a lifetime inspiring students

Forty-five years.

Let that number sink in.

Think of the tremendous impact Ted Gordon has had on students since The Bee Gees, KC & the Sunshine Band and Elton John were belting out Top 10 hits in the '70s.

“I taught and coached at Cloverleaf from 1976-1985,” said Gordon. “I then taught, coached and was the AD at Keystone from 1985-2007.

“I have been around Black River since 2008. I began coaching with Al Young. I have known Al since 1985, but he was at Black River and I was at Keystone. He asked if I was interested, and of course I said, ‘Yes.’ [Former athletic director] Josh Calame got the opportunity to go to Plymouth, and I had the good fortune of stepping in as the AD, so I was the AD for five years along with coaching football since 2008.”

In that time, Gordon literally did everything at Black River.

“While at Black River, I have had the opportunity to be involved in many aspects of the school process,” he said. “I have worked closely with the transportation and custodial departments — everything from driving vans to transport students to mowing the grounds when needed.”

Even in retirement, Gordon still plans to impact his community.

“I will miss the people and the students,” he said. “It is a great place to work with wonderful individuals. I plan on helping out whenever they need a volunteer or just someone to be involved.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Black River names Rob Clarico as its new athletic director