Rob Gronkowski believes he could help Tom Brady, hints at reunion in 2023
NFL legend Rob Gronkowski joins Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously and was candid about Tom Brady's struggles this season what he think could be best for him in the future.
NFL legend Rob Gronkowski joins Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously and was candid about Tom Brady's struggles this season what he think could be best for him in the future.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Former All-Pro punter and current analyst Pat McAfee couldn't help but rave about new Eagles punter Brett Kern this week. By Adam Hermann
Rob Gronkowski would love to team up with Tom Brady again, just maybe not the way Bucs fans were hoping
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Matt Patricia responds to Vance Joseph's wisecracks at the Patriots offense.
Football season might be over, but thanks to TikTok, the question is stoking plenty of discussion.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
Quarterback Brock Purdy sustained an injury to his oblique, which places his availability in question for the 49ers' game Thursday at Seattle.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
The 49ers are hopeful Deebo will be back before the regular season ends.
Ravens head coach discussed the team's quarterback situation heading into Week 15
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Injury updates on White, Williams and others
Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes after this 😳