Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek and Matt Iseman Team Up With CBDMEDIC™ to Launch "Survive & Thrive: COVID-19 LIVE Celebrity Challenge" To Generate Support for the Arthritis Foundation

Digital event to also feature Brian Urlacher, Chris Gronkowski, Harley Pasternak, Chef Ming Tsai and Richard Ashworth, the President of Walgreens

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time football champion Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Camille Kostek, and several more celebrities have teamed up with CBDMEDIC™ to host a live, online fundraising challenge to benefit the Arthritis Foundation's severely at-risk, elderly and immunocompromised populations who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. To help raise critical crisis funds, celebrities will be participating in "Survive & Thrive: COVID-19 Celebrity Challenge," which will be livestreamed on the Facebook channel of the Arthritis Foundation on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET. American Ninja Warrior television host and M.D., Matt Iseman, will moderate the event.

Additional participants include Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Ice Shaker founder Chris Gronkowski, fitness trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak, James Beard Award-winning Chef Ming Tsai and Walgreens President Richard Ashworth.

"This is about helping our parents, grandparents, next-door neighbors and people of all ages with compromised immune systems who are struggling more than ever with the dangers of COVID-19 and its crippling isolation. We can make a real difference by reaching out to them now. That is our challenge," said Rob Gronkowski. "We want to help them not only survive, but thrive during this period, and that's something that each and every one of us can do if we act now."

During the event, Gronkowski and the multi-disciplinary participants will face off on various physical and personal challenges that provide an authentic peek into the lives of celebrities as they adjust to a life in isolation. Free to watch, the event will include both entertaining and educational culinary, athletic and business challenges, along with challenges for the viewers, with a chance to win special prizes for those who donate to the Arthritis Foundation. Additional event information can be found at: https://www.arthritis.org/thrive.

"We're experiencing an unprecedented demand and need for our services and support, including our Helpline staffed by licensed social workers, online resources, podcasts, virtual support groups and forums as well as our advocacy efforts that fight for people who need access to health care and the treatments they need," said Ann M. Palmer, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "Our challenge is to make sure we can answer that urgent call and the increased cry for our support. We're especially thankful for the generosity of CBDMEDIC and those who donate during this critical time."

CBDMEDIC and Gronkowski have been first responders to the cause and have pledged $200,000 to ignite this campaign.

"Our guiding principle at Abacus is to help people who are living with pain," said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus Health Products, maker of CBDMEDIC products. "We realize that the elderly and people with arthritis need our help now more than ever to help them pull through COVID-19. That's why we've come to support the Arthritis Foundation's critical call-to-action for their massive community at this devastating time."