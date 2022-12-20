Rob Gronkowski says he "ticked off" a lot of Cowboys fans by calling them pretenders, not contenders
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't sold on the Dallas Cowboys this season — says "history states they're pretenders every season."
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't sold on the Dallas Cowboys this season — says "history states they're pretenders every season."
Mike McCarthy says the interceptions are unfortunate but he says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing at a high level and wants him to keep firing.
A provision in the omnibus spending bill revises a bill passed a week ago that would have forced athletes to fulfill their military obligations before playing pro sports.
Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem claims he’s been “gypped” as a result of his FTX deal.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” got a lukewarm reception for its opening at the Japanese box office. It may also have been plagued by technical glitches. Despite bowing on 1,466 screens nationwide, an all-time record for the Japanese film market, “Avatar 2” was unable to claim the top ranking over the Dec. 17-18 weekend in […]
A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will inside a motel room for several months, according to authorities. Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment, according to online jail records obtained by Oxygen.com. Authorities say Aguirre abducted the woman from her home in Charleston, South Carolina upwards of four months ago, per Fo
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained right shoulder, but John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that X-rays were negative and an MRI confirmed it was only a sprain. Hurts’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys is in doubt, and coach Mike McCarthy said the team is preparing for Hurts and Gardner Minshew. [more]
.@BuffaloesWire would likely agree Colorado is still the favorite to land Hunter because of Deion Sanders, but don't completely rule out the Trojans just yet.
Jason Ruiyi Chin, 20, taught himself how to make Notion templates on Youtube after discovering the productivity app in high school.
The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention with their 10th loss of the season, tying the record for a defending champ
Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses are the on-campus face of South Carolina football and helped build the program's best recruiting class in a decade.
“He’s at home. He’s got a support system,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “It could be worse when you’re away from home, and you don’t have that influence around you, and you’re running behind some other dudes. It’s good to see him balling out right now.”
U.S. is ‘not going to allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine,’ says Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder.
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Of all the crazy stories from the making of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” none come close to that of the crew being drugged with PCP. All hell broke loose Aug. 9, 1996 on the film’s set in Halifax, Nova Scotia when craft services provided clam chowder that happened to be spiked with the drug. Halifax was […]
Tesla Inc. shares closed lower than $150 for the first time in more than two years Monday, as analysts said the Twitter "nightmare" is an issue for Tesla.
Mike Krzyzewski had some nice things to say about fellow Hall of Famer Bill Self, as well as some current Jayhawk players, on Coach K’s SiriusXM radio show.
On Dec. 18, Elon Musk asked users if he should step down as the head of Twitter via a poll, and Snoop Dogg asked if he should step up.
The rule most notably affects Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion is outspoken about social justice causes.
Watkins, 29, will go on waivers.
Cameron told BBC Radio 1 that Damon should stop "beating himself up" for turning down the lead role and an offer of 10% of "Avatar" profits.