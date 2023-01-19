Rob Lee Andrews, CEO Of Community Works Inc., is Set to Help Previously Incarcerated Individuals in Communities Across Colorado Find Job Opportunities.

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 18, 2023 - CommunityWorks Inc. has emerged as a non-profit organization that empowers the unemployed and those with barriers to work to become self-supporting through job planning and placement. The organization is set to help those who were previously incarcerated. The organization will prepare individuals for new opportunities by providing clothes and additional resources to prepare them to enter the workforce. CommunityWorks focuses on associating job seekers with businesses that need representatives. Since 1995, the organization has given hands-on training, immersive encounters, and complete associations with every job seeker who joins this platform. Each program is customized for each individual to fit their needs to find the perfect career match. The organizations grow their services according to the community's demandsthey strive to maintain and embody the communities they serve. The organization serves five targeted populations: individuals on temporary aid, needy families, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals of 50 years and older, and individuals receiving food assistance. Through Community Works Inc., occupational schools are developed where short-term, industry-recognized credentialing programs are held that help individuals land jobs. Numerous team members work and devote their lives to the cause of economic empowerment. About the CEO - Rob Lee Andrews:

Rob Lee Andrews was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to a certified nurse's assistant and a construction worker. After a few years, his family moved to Las Vegas but eventually found themselves back in Colorado Springs. He was the first in his family to attend college and went on to attend Hastings College in Nebraska on a full-ride scholarship and led the school's football team as their star quarterback. After graduating, Rob got the opportunity to play professional football for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. Wanting a change in his professional life, Rob entered the world of politics. He worked for former President of the United States, Barack Obama, by opening a campaign office south of the Fort Carson Military Base. Rob enjoyed working in politics and went on to run for the city council. Disillusioned with local politics, Rob wanted to pivot his focus on social entrepreneurship, a type of entrepreneurship that, instead of focusing on profit margins, looks at how their success impacts their causes. Rob shifted his time and energy to CommunityWorks, an organization aimed to create an impact through economic mobility. Rob Lee Andrews mission is to align businesses with peoples' needs, keep money in local economies, and empower others to create social change in small and massive ways. Contact Person: Andrea Romero Email: Andrea@thereelrossgroup.com Website: http://www.robleeandrews.com