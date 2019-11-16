Robb Recommends: If You’re in New York This Weekend, Don’t Miss the Salon Art + Design Show

Click here to read the full article.

The eighth edition of Salon Art + Design will descend upon New York City this month, bringing with it 56 galleries’ worth of vintage and contemporary works. Our first stop? Frida Fjellman’s “Crystal Atmosphere,” a site-specific exhibition that’s a veritable forest of the designer’s prismatic lights. Each of the nearly 35 multicolored prisms will be linked to one or more of its brethren to surround the viewer, their bulbs flickering as if the light were being passed from one to the other. “Walking among them, one gets the feeling that they’re small,” says Fjellman. “As if they are a child again.” The Swedish creative’s immersive work—plus that of many other luminaries—will be on view from November 14 to 18 at the Park Avenue Armory.

