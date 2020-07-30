Who robbed a Popeye’s and a Subway? And did they break in to take sandwiches?

Two men smashed the front door of a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen in an overnight burglary two days before two men smashed their way into a Subway down the street in another overnight burglary.

Both burglaries of Sunrise Boulevard fast-food establishments were caught on surveillance video released by Fort Lauderdale police Thursday. The Popeye’s video also showed one of the men leaving with what looked like food.

That break-in, at 1355 W. Sunrise Blvd., occurred around 5 a.m. July 19. Shattering the front door allowed the two men, one with a backpack, to climb through and have the run of the restaurant. Later in the video, the backpack carrier returns, stops at the front counter and runs out holding something about the size and wrapping of a Popeye’s sandwich.

Video from the Subway burglary, at 201 E. Sunrise Blvd., around 12:21 a.m. July 21, showed no such loot gained.

Fort Lauderdale police believe these are the same two men. Both sets of suspects were Black men wearing “jogger style pants, gloves, and shirts covering their faces.” The same Nike sandals can be spotted in both burglaries.

Those who want to help can call 954-828-6673.

