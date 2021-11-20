‘They robbed us of our son.’ Co-defendant sentenced for Fresno State student’s killing

One of the two men charged with gunning down a Fresno State engineering student in 2016 will spend the next 21 years in prison after accepting a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Devon Fisher, 21, was sentenced Friday in Fresno County Superior Court.

Fisher and his co-defendant, Kenneth Lee, 22, were originally charged with murder and were potentially facing life in prison for fatally shooting Barkete Shita, 25, an engineering student and father of two children.

Fisher pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last month. Lee pleaded guilty in June to participating in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm and assault with a firearm. Prosecutor Amy Freeman dropped the murder charge against Lee, who will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

Shita’s father Lakachew Leyew wrote a letter to Judge Michael Idiart, expressing his sadness over the death of his son. Freeman read the letter to the court.

Leyew described Shita as a bright light, a loving father, and a loving person to his fiancee. He said Shita’s mother’s heart is “shattered beyond repair.”

“His murderers lost their decency and their humanity,” Leyew wrote.

“They robbed us of our son and our community of one amazing and angelic, decent, hardworking and bright human being. The sentence they receive today is extremely minimal for what they have done, nonetheless we are grateful that justice has been served, now we can move to the next chapter of our lives and our heavenly father will render the ultimate justice for what they have done.”

Barkete Shita, 25, was shot and killed in 2016.

Shita was working at Caltrans while finishing his degree at Fresno State. He came across Lee and Fisher on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2016 in central Fresno at the Shell gasoline station at Dakota and Blackstone.

Police said words were exchanged and Shita got in his car and drove off. He ended up about a block north in the parking lot of a Jiffy Lube.

A few moments later, they caught up to him, approached Shita and began firing, wounding him, police said.

Shita tried to get away but the gunmen continued to shoot. He traveled north in the southbound lanes of Blackstone, crashing head-on into a car at Griffith Way.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Leyew said that despite the pain and sadness his son’s death has caused, he will work on forgiving his son’s killers.

“As hard as it is and as unthinkable as it might be, I promised my late son that if and when justice is achieved I will unload this heavy burden I have been carrying all this time and try and forgive the people who harmed him and move on with my life,” Leyew wrote.