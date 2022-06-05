Robber admits to stealing nearly a dozen Nike shoes from local store, records show

One of two men is behind bars after a robbery on South Third Street.

Jernell Bonds, 21, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after he and one other man robbed a local store.

On June 4 at about 10 a.m., two men entered Piecez of Couture Fashion located in the 5300 block of South Third Street and robbed the business at gunpoint.

According to court documents, a store employee said he was at the front door, unlocking the door to open the business, when a silver Nissan Ultima with the rear passenger side window taped up, occupied by two men, pulled up.

The victim said that one of the men asked what they sold in the store and the victim replied come inside and look around.

The victim said the two men enter the store and one man pointed the handgun at the victim and stated, “give me everything.”

According to records, the other man began grabbing about 10 pairs of Nike shoes and placing them inside the silver Nissan Ultima.

When the suspects fled the business, the victim walked outside, at which time the driver began firing shots at the victim, the affidavit said.

Another person, an employee of a nearby store, was outside when the shots began and took cover.

Officers responded to the scene and issued a broadcast, police said.

A short time later, additional officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Clinton where a man was struck in the leg.

The two men were occupying a silver Nissan Ultima with the rear passenger side window taped up.

According to reports, as officers were attempting to give aid to the man, that is when the other occupant got back inside the car and fled, an affidavit said.

That occupant came back to the shooting scene on foot and officers began questioning him.

According to records, he was identified as Jernell Bonds.

The man who had been struck in the leg was taken to Regional One Hospital for medical treatment.

Officers located the Nissan Ultima parked in the driveway of an abandoned house in the 1100 block of Longcrest, the affidavit said.

According to court documents, officers heard the business robbery broadcast and determined the suspects and the car in the business robbery to be the same individuals as the man struck in the leg and the other man.

Just before 11 a.m., officers took Jernell Bonds to the South Third business robbery location and completed a single shot where the victim of the robbery identified Jernell Bonds as one of the suspects responsible for robbing his business, according to reports.

Jernell Bonds was arrested, waived his Miranda rights, and provided a full confession, the affidavit said.

He is due in court on June 6 and his bond was set at $60,000.