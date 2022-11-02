Robber attacks man inside Memphis gas station, steals his wallet, police say

Video released by Memphis Police shows one man slamming another man down inside of a gas station before stealing his wallet.

Police said the assault happened at a BP Gas Station on Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m. on October 3.

One man was walking into the store when another man came up to him from behind and started demanding his wallet, according to police.

The two got wrapped up and the alleged thief threw the other man to the ground.

The robber then took the man’s wallet and took off.

If you recognize the man responsible, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

