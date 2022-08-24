Robber beats store clerk in the head with a bat before escaping, Texas cops say

A robber attacked a convenience store clerk with a baseball bat, took items from the store, and fled, according to Texas authorities.

The Houston Police Department released security camera footage of the “violent store robbery” on Aug. 24, asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect.

The robbery took place about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Houston, Texas, a news release said. Footage showed the robber entering the store with a baseball ball and immediately attacking the store clerk.

The robber hit the man on the head multiple times, the video showed. The clerk repeatedly tried to get away, grabbing at his head. He’s last seen on the ground as the robber checks his pockets and waistband.

Officials said the robber went behind the counter and stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene, according to the release.

The clerk “suffered severe head trauma” and was taken to a nearby hospital, officers said. He is expected to survive.

Authorities asked anyone with information to directly contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Man robs date at gunpoint and steals her car after meeting on dating app, SC cops say

Clothing store bans face masks to thwart robberies, California owner says

Man tries to set worker on fire as he steals from grocery store, California cops say