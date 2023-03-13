Robber body slams woman onto pavement, leaving her unable to walk, Texas family says

A 44-year-old Texas woman was left unable to walk after a violent robbery outside a Houston shopping center, her family told news outlets.

Surveillance video shared by the Houston Police Department shows a young man in a hooded sweatshirt and shorts run up to the woman, steal an envelope, and body slam her onto the pavement on Feb. 13 outside a shopping center.

A month later, police are still searching for the suspect.

Nhung Truong, a mother of three, had withdrawn money from a bank for an upcoming trip, Houston police told TV station KHOU. Truong didn’t know it, but she had been followed from the bank to the shopping center, a distance of 24 miles, so she could be ambushed and robbed.

She still can’t feel her left leg, her family told KHOU. She needs a wheelchair to get around and can’t use the bathroom without help.

“It’s not a big loss of the money. The big loss is her leg,” her daughter, Linh Duong, told the outlet.

When Truong was thrown to the ground, her spinal cord was damaged, her family told KRIV.

Truong has been doing physical therapy in hopes of walking again, but the odds that she will fully recover are 50/50, the TV station reported. As the widowed single mother fights to get back on her feet, the pressure on her family is immense.

“It’s been really bad. We have to pay rent and stuff and she’s the only one that can work and help us,” Van Duong, Truong’s daughter, told the outlet. “We don’t know what to do.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

