Robber in Burger King shooting that killed Niesha Harris-Brazell gets 23-year sentence

In January 2022, Antoine Z. Edwards, struggling with substance abuse, mental health problems, homelessness and the loss of his long-term partner, turned to desperation.

He had just lost his car, which he lived out of and used to drive his daughter to work. It had Christmas presents for his four children inside.

He wasn’t thinking clearly. But he was thinking about the time he overheard how much cash is kept at the Burger King his daughter worked at.

“Under the influence of drug and alcohol, I did not think it would turn out the way it did,” he said in a Milwaukee County courtroom Friday.

Edwards, 42, who set in motion a robbery at that Burger King which resulted in the accidental shooting death of his daughter’s friend, 16-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Brazell, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Friday.

Niesha N. Harris-Brazell

On Jan. 2, 2022, at the former Burger King located at 5120 W. Capitol Drive, Edwards leaned through a drive-thru window, where Niesha was working, and waved a gun around. He told investigators he planned to stage a robbery, in coordination with his daughter and Niesha.

After Edwards created the appearance of an armed robbery, one of Niesha’s coworkers – 35-year-old Derrick D. Ellis, who was not in on the plot – fired at Edwards to protect the staff but struck the cashier instead.

Edwards pleaded guilty to felony murder in February in exchange for the dismissal of three other felony charges.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Lonski asked Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro to cap the sentence at 20 years in prison, saying Edwards deserved credit for taking responsibility. He faced a legal maximum of 30 years of confinement.

But Yamahiro went with 23 years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision. He said Edwards’ decision to enlist children in his plan made the case “very aggravating.”

“The amount of children that are being caught in the crossfire in this community, it’s unbelievable at this point,” Yamahiro said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

A year ago, Ellis pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm by an out-of-state convicted felon, in an agreement with prosecutors. He received a five-year prison sentence that was stayed in favor of four years of probation and 12 months in the House of Corrections by Judge Mark Sanders.

Niesha’s mother and two aunts spoke at the hearing Thursday. They expressed deep rage at Edwards, not just for his culpability, but for how he told investigators that Niesha was in on the robbery plot – which prosecutors have casted doubt on and family have vehemently denied.

“He disrespected and defouled her character,” Niesha’s mother, Liceal Brazell, said. “My baby was supposed to graduate that year. She had already started planning her own business.”

Edwards on Friday apologized to Niesha’s family, the court and the community itself: “Not a day goes by that I never think of her and not a night goes by that I don’t sleep,” he said. “I’m thinking of Niesha. I know she was everything to ya’ll and I ask for your forgiveness.”

The incident was the result of a yearlong spiral Edwards experienced after the death of his partner compounded other longterm issues he struggled with.

Edwards grew up on the south side of Chicago in a family that struggled with a range of issues and an impoverished neighborhood grappling with gang violence, according to court records. His grandfather helped him stay focused on school, work, volunteering and learning trade skills, but his death when Edwards was 14 had lasting effects.

He turned to substance abuse at that age to cope with the loss, a problem that appeared to grow worse as he aged. His family lost all its possessions from a house fire when he was 18, prompting their relocation to Milwaukee.

Despite the hardships, Edwards maintained a 17-year relationship with his partner and raised four children.

Three members of the community wrote to the court detailing how Edwards would always help people with landscaping, home maintenance and home improvement projects. They praised the example he set for his children, who would often offer their help as well, and volunteer with him at local churches.

“He was one of the reasons that made the loss of my husband easier,” wrote Ann Knocks, a neighbor of Edwards’ mother. “Even his kids offered their help, which showed to me the example he set for them.”

But after his long-term partner and mother of his children died in March 2020, Edwards’ life appeared to fall apart, according to court records. He became homeless, his substance abuse worsened and his mental health declined. He checked into a crisis center in 2021, where he was diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenia and he reported hearing voices in his head.

Things reached a boiling point around December 2021 when his car was impounded, records said.

Desperate, he thought back to a conversation he once had with his daughter and Niesha about how much cash was kept at the Burger King while driving them to work.

“I am deeply sorry my actions,” he said Friday.

