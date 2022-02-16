Robber carjacks store employee, chases her across lot with her car, Nashville cops say

A Tennessee woman endured a series of crimes over the weekend, starting with a store robbery and ending with a carjacker chasing her with her own Cadillac, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The woman ran fast enough to escape unharmed, police said in a news release.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 12, and began shortly after 1 p.m. when a man entered a Cash Express in west Nashville and pretended he wanted a loan, officials said.

“He filled out a loan application while he waited for another customer to leave the business,” police said.

“Once he was alone with the employee, the robber went behind the counter and demanded money. The employee opened the safe and the register while the suspect pointed a pocket knife at her. After taking money from both, he asked the employee for her car keys.”

Rather than just take the car, the man “demanded she get into her black Cadillac Escalade with him,” police said.

The woman pulled away as he was slipping behind the steering wheel and dashed back toward the building.

“He then attempted to run her over with the vehicle,” police said. “The employee successfully made it back into the store unharmed.”

The Cadillac left the parking lot headed east and was found abandoned later that night stashed at an Interstate 40 underpass, officials said.

Store surveillance photos captured multiple images of the man, but he wore a surgical mask and glasses, obscuring most of his face.

