Robber carrying Dallas Cowboys drawstring backpack hits again in northeast Tarrant County

An armed serial robber who authorities believe has put together a string of holdups in northeast Tarrant County hit again early Tuesday at a North Richland Hills store.

Detectives believe that’s the fourth northeast Tarrant County city he has hit in recent days.

Just minutes before the robbery in North Richland Hills, the same suspect robbed a Southlake store, police said.

Authorities say the same robber has struck in Bedford and Haltom City.

In the most recent holdup, an armed man walked into 7-Eleven in the 6300 block of Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweats, a navy blue bandana and carrying a Dallas Cowboys drawstring backpack.

After taking the cash, the suspect fled northbound on Davis Boulevard.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, the bandit robbed a 7-Eleven at 1600 W. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake.

In that case, the robber also pistol-whipped the clerk when the employee did not move fast enough, Southlake police said.

In Bedford, the robber hit early Monday.

Bedford police officers responded to a robbery call at about 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven at 428 Bedford Road.

Officers learned a man walked around the clerk’s counter, displayed a semi-automatic handgun and directed the clerk to open the registers.

After the cashier did so, the robber placed the cash in his backpack and left the scene. No suspect vehicle was identified and the whole robbery occurred in less than two minutes.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man, between 20-30 years old, slim build, and approximately 5 feet 10 inches to to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, gray pants, black shoes with white soles; black, white, and gray gloves; a dark blue/black bandana covering his face; and a blue and white backpack with a Dallas Cowboys emblem on the front.

Information on the Haltom City robbery was not available on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on any of the cases should contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com or call North Richland Hills police at 817-281-1000.