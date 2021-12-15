Robber deposits stolen money into same bank’s ATM: report

A busted bank robber is accused of holding-up a Delaware Wells Fargo Bank, then using that bank’s ATM to stash the loot in his account before making his getaway.

Delaware State Police say the caper unfolded when McRoberts Williams, 44, slipped a note to a 25-year-old teller demanding cash around 11:20 a.m. Saturday in Wilmington.

“The bank teller complied and gave the suspect and undisclosed amount of cash,” police said in a statement. “The suspect fled the bank on foot, and once outside he made a deposit in the ATM on the exterior of the building.”

After fleeing the crime scene, McRoberts allegedly hid behind a nearby shopping center where law enforcement officers located the California man and took him into custody. It’s unclear how much money was stolen.

The suspect was charged with second-degree robbery. Bond was set at $6,000.