Robber who fatally shot victim outside Harlem Gap store in broad daylight arrested: NYPD

The robber accused of chasing a victim down a Harlem street and executing him in front of a Gap store in broad daylight has been arrested, police said Friday.

Manuel Frias, 24, was picked up at his Washington Heights apartment Thursday night and charged with murder and gun possession.

He allegedly shot Isiah John, 23, at about 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 in what police described as a robbery over weed.

The victim and another man were confronted by Frias and an accomplice outside a Boost Mobile store on W. 125th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd., police said.

Frias allegedly fired a shot and then chased the victim across the street, shooting him several times in the chest outside a Gap Factory store.

The victim, who lived in the Bronx and had marijuana on him, was rushed by medics to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he died.

The accomplice is still being sought.