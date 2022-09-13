Robber fired shot in Middletown gas station after grabbing cash

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Sep. 13—Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who fired a shot inside a Middletown gas station early Sunday morning.

At about 4 a.m., a person walked into the Speedway at Jackson Lane, displayed a gun and demanded money then fired before fleeing. There were no injuries.

The suspect was covered "from head to toe" with clothing, so there is not much of a description, said Chief David Birk.

The male who called 911 to report the robbery said the suspect was wearing a ski mask, a hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a backpack. The suspect's gun had a laser pointer on it.

"He said 'give me everything you got'," the clerk told dispatchers. "He tried to get me to open the safe, (I) couldn't open the safe, he opened the register and took a handful, grabbed whatever he could."

Then the robber fired a shot toward the cigarette wall, the clerk said.

.

