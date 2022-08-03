Robber forces his way into elderly woman’s home, steals bank cards and ties her up, police say

An 88-year-old Brookhaven woman is recovering after police said a man forced his way into her home, stole her bank cards and then tied her up in her bedroom.

The victim told police she had just gotten home from shopping at Publix on Tuesday afternoon when Antavious Bailey, 36, pulled out a gun and forced his way into her house.

Once inside, investigators said Bailey threatened to kill the elderly woman while demanding money, her bank cards and her PIN information.

The woman told police that Bailey threatened to come back and kill her if the cards didn’t work. He then tied her up with a phone cord and power cable.

Once police were called, they began canvassing the neighborhood looking for Bailey. While at the woman’s home, police said she started receiving fraud alerts that her bank cards were being used in the Buckhead area.

Investigators said they were able to obtain video footage of Bailey following the victim from the store.

Police were able to track Bailey’s vehicle to Fulton Street in Atlanta and he was arrested. Brookhaven police said they also found the items he stole from the woman.

Officer said Bailey had an outstanding warrant from Fairburn on fraud-related charges.

“This heinous crime shocked the conscience of our community, and I am pleased our detectives were able to quickly take this violent offender in custody. The victim in this case and the community at large can rest knowing he is off the street. I am thankful for the diligent work of our detectives and community partners who worked together to resolve this case as quickly as they did,” Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said.

Bailey remains in the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with the following:

Home invasion (robbery).

False imprisonment.

Kidnapping.

Stalking.

Exploitation of an elderly person.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Obstruction of a 911 call.

Two counts of financial transaction fraud.

Three counts of identity fraud.

Theft by possession of stolen mail.

